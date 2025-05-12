Republican Budget Proposal: Tax Cuts and Controversial Spending Reductions

The Republican members of U.S. Congress have unveiled a comprehensive budget proposal that aligns with President Donald Trump's prior calls for tax reductions and spending cuts. This preliminary draft, however, leaves out several key aspects, necessitating further discussions and amendments.

The proposal seeks to make permanent the reduced income tax rates established in Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It plans to boost the standard deduction and expand the Child Tax Credit, among other measures, with a total projected cost of $4.9 trillion over the next decade.

Conversely, the budget looks to trim Medicaid expenses, implementing added verification steps and penalties, aiming for $715 billion in savings. It also partly targets green-energy grants and regulations to create a $197 billion saving, presenting a mixed legacy of classic conservative budgeting approaches amidst contentious policy exclusions.

