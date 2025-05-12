BYD's Brazilian Factory Set for December 2026 Full Launch Amid Labor Investigations

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has announced that its new factory in Brazil will become fully functional by December 2026. The factory's opening was postponed due to an investigation into alleged labor abuses, but operations are now set to start with semi-finished car kits by the end of this year.

BYD plans to create about 10,000 jobs, as the factory ultimately aims to manufacture 150,000 electric cars per year. This development comes as Bahia Governor Jeronimo Rodrigues embarks on a diplomatic journey to China, accompanied by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to discuss auto industry plans.

The project, which includes converting a former Ford factory into a state-of-the-art manufacturing complex, also involves securing mining rights for lithium-rich regions crucial for electric vehicle batteries. Initial operations were delayed not only by the labor investigation but also by severe weather conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)