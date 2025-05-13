Left Menu

Wall Street Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Agreement Jolts Market

Wall Street indices surged on Monday following a U.S.-China agreement to temporarily reduce tariffs, providing hope for easing the global trade war. Despite this boost, investors remain cautious, seeking clarity on future tariffs. The S&P 500 achieved its highest level since March, while the Nasdaq also posted significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 01:33 IST
Wall Street Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Agreement Jolts Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a significant upturn on Monday, as the S&P 500 reached its highest level since March, following a temporary agreement between the U.S. and China to lower tariffs. The two nations consented to reduce steep tariffs on each other's imports for 90 days, providing a potential resolution to the trade tensions.

The market reacted positively, with investors shifting towards riskier assets amid relief from trade anxieties. Despite the temporary euphoria, uncertainty remains about the final tariff settlements. Market experts expressed optimism about avoiding worst-case scenarios, with some suggesting the fallout from tariffs will be more manageable.

The S&P 500 climbed by 3.26% to 5,844.61 points, while the Nasdaq Composite soared by 4.35% to 18,708.61. Concurrently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.83%, reaching 42,415.81. Market volatility decreased substantially, as evidenced by the CBOE Volatility Index dropping below 20 for the first time since late March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025