India's Strategic Shift in Counter-Terrorism: Operation Sindoor

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address on Operation Sindoor, emphasizing India's mature democratic stance in fighting terrorism without targeting civilians. Shaina underscored India's faith in Modi, particularly following his comments rejecting nuclear blackmail.

During his address, PM Modi declared Operation Sindoor as a new benchmark in India's anti-terror policies. He vowed that any attack would be met with a decisive response, marking a substantial shift in India's strategic approach to counter-terrorism.

Modi outlined India's security doctrine, consisting of three core principles: Decisive Retaliation, No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail, and No Distinction between Terror Sponsors and Terrorists. He condemned Pakistan's involvement in state-sponsored terrorism while reinforcing India's commitment to safeguarding its citizens.

