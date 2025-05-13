Left Menu

CPI (M) Leader Reacts to PM Modi's Address on Operation Sindoor

CPI (M) leader Pabitra Kar commends PM Narendra Modi's address following the conclusion of Operation Sindoor, highlighting its impact on India-Pakistan relations and India's anti-terrorism stance. Emphasizing the importance of international fronts, Kar supports combat against terrorism and a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

CPIM leader Pabitra Kar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, drawing attention from political circles, including CPI (M) leader Pabitra Kar. Kar praised Modi's speech, noting that India had been anticipating the Prime Minister's remarks, especially after the cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan was reached.

Kar emphasised the international dimensions of the situation, stating that it was crucial for India to demonstrate its resolve against Pakistan's support for terrorism. He highlighted the widespread public support for aggressive strategies against terrorist activities, particularly after the heinous Pahalgam attack where tourists and locals were targeted.

During his address, PM Modi lauded Operation Sindoor as a pivotal moment in India's anti-terror efforts, referencing past military actions such as the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 airstrikes. He highlighted the readiness of India's defense forces in combating terrorism, showcasing the country's proactive posture in ensuring national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

