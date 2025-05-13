Tragedy Unfolds: Illicit Liquor Claims 14 Lives in Punjab

In a somber report from Amritsar, Punjab, 14 individuals have lost their lives and six more have been hospitalized due to the consumption of illicit liquor across five villages within the Majitha block, police revealed on Tuesday. Authorities have detained the main distributor linked to the tragic events of May 12 night.

Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner of Majitha, described the incident as an unfortunate tragedy. 'We were alerted last night when reports emerged from five villages about the critical conditions of those who had consumed the liquor,' Sawhney stated. 'Our medical teams responded swiftly, performing door-to-door checks regardless of symptoms, in an attempt to save lives.'

The police have apprehended four additional suspects believed to be involved in distributing the tainted alcohol. An FIR has been filed under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act. SSP Amritsar, Maninder Singh identified Prabhjeet Singh as the principal accused, with other arrests including Kulbir Singh alias Jaggu, Sahib Singh alias Sarai, Gurjant Singh, and Ninder Kaur. SSP Singh emphasized the ongoing investigation and the Punjab government's directive for strict action against those responsible for this lethal distribution.

