Delhi Police Arrests More Youth Congress Workers Over AI Summit Protest

Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended three Indian Youth Congress workers from Himachal Pradesh over a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit. The individuals were arrested in Shimla and are linked to a demonstration against the Prime Minister. The accused were transported to Delhi for legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:13 IST
Delhi Police secures transit remand for three accused in Rohru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended three Indian Youth Congress workers from Himachal Pradesh, intensifying the crackdown related to the controversial 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital.

Arrested individuals—Saurabh, Arbaaz, and Siddharth—hail from Amethi, Sultanpur, and Rewa, respectively. All were seized in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district. Officials said two participated in the protest directly, while the third was involved in its planning.

The arrest occurred after demonstrators removed their shirts at the summit venue, displaying slogans against the Prime Minister. The Delhi Police, after securing a transit remand, is transporting the accused back to Delhi to present them before a magistrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

