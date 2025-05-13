Left Menu

TMC Leaders Granted Bail in 2024 ECI Protest Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to several TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghosh, for protesting outside the ECI in 2024. While most were present physically, Vivek Gupta attended via video. The court noted that no arrests were made and scheduled further hearings for May 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to prominent TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghosh, and Saket Gokhale, over their involvement in a 2024 protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI). Notably, Vivek Gupta participated in proceedings via video conferencing, while others were present physically.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal issued bail to five MPs on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. The other accused were granted bail on similar terms, with an additional surety. The court acknowledged the absence of arrests before the charge sheet was filed, prompting the decision to grant bail. The next hearing is slated for May 21.

In April, the court summoned the TMC leaders after thoroughly examining the charge sheet and a related complaint from the Delhi Police following the April 8 protest. The court has taken cognizance of alleged offences, including disobedience to orders by a public servant and unlawful assembly, under Sections 188, 145, and 34 of the IPC.

The case centers around allegations that TMC leaders defied prohibitory orders and assembled at the ECI, protesting with placards and banners amid Section 144 impositions. Despite warnings about restrictions, the demonstration led to the filing of the current FIR. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

