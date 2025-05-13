Left Menu

EU's Firm Stance Against Russian Energy

The European Union plans to maintain its energy independence from Russia even after a potential peace agreement with Ukraine, as reaffirmed by the EU Energy Commissioner. This stance underscores the bloc’s long-term commitment to reducing reliance on Russian energy imports.

  • Poland

The European Union has announced its unwavering stance on maintaining energy independence from Russia, even if a peace agreement is reached with Ukraine. The EU Energy Commissioner emphasized this position during a meeting with ministers in Warsaw.

This decision highlights the EU's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and reducing dependence on Russian imports.

Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen reiterated that the EU has no intention of resuming Russian energy imports, now or in the future, marking a significant policy direction for the bloc.

