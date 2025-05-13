EU's Firm Stance Against Russian Energy

The European Union has announced its unwavering stance on maintaining energy independence from Russia, even if a peace agreement is reached with Ukraine. The EU Energy Commissioner emphasized this position during a meeting with ministers in Warsaw.

This decision highlights the EU's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and reducing dependence on Russian imports.

Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen reiterated that the EU has no intention of resuming Russian energy imports, now or in the future, marking a significant policy direction for the bloc.

