CBSE Class 12 Results: Triumph and Insights from Across India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 examination results on Tuesday, revealing an 88.39% pass rate.

This marks an increase of 0.41% from the previous year, with girls excelling by a margin of 5.94% over boys, recording a 91% pass rate.

In Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada achieved the highest regional pass rate at 99.60%, while Prayagraj saw the lowest with around 80% of students passing. Over 7,842 centers in India and 26 abroad conducted examinations.

Students adhered to stringent guidelines, including dress codes and prohibited items like mobile phones. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation eased commuting woes with special facilitation for students.

