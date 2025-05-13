Left Menu

India's New Doctrine: Treating Terror as War

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted India's new doctrine in Modi's address, viewing terrorism as an act of war. Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan, leading to a ceasefire. Chandrasekhar criticized Congress for its track record, noting their focus on Indira Gandhi rather than current issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:24 IST
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of a new era for India, where terrorism is viewed as an act of war. Addressing the nation after the successful Operation Sindoor, Modi asserted that India could and would use force against malevolent acts, reinforcing India's strong stance against terrorism.

In reaction to Congress's demand for a special Parliament session to debate Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, Chandrasekhar criticized Congress for its historical conduct. He highlighted what he termed as Congress's tendency to create controversy around terror attacks rather than focusing on current contributions, claiming their attention to past leadership showcases a lack of present-day accomplishments.

Prime Minister Modi outlined that discussions with Pakistan would focus solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, side-stepping remarks by US President Donald Trump about halting the conflict. India sees the temporary ceasefire merely as a pause, pending Pakistan's actions post-Operation Sindoor, which delivered a substantive blow to terror networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

