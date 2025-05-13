CUET UG Kicks Off with Ease But Calls for Better Logistical Planning

The first day of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions (CUET UG) witnessed students leaving exam centres with tired yet optimistic smiles. Greeted by parents with hugs and hydration, many deemed the exam 'easy' and as expected, though a few faced entry denials for late arrivals.

Varied feedback emerged, with English being notably straightforward, whereas domain subjects demanded deeper understanding. Sushil Rajeevan, a student aiming for Delhi University's SRCC, noted Business Studies went well but found Physical Education challenging due to its demand for quick recall and time management.

Despite previous concerns over technical issues, Day 1 proceeded smoothly, though logistical hurdles led to missed exams for some students. Late arrivals due to unforeseen circumstances prompted calls for the NTA to improve future planning and consider rescheduling exams to accommodate affected candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)