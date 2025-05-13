Global Markets React as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease
The U.S. and China have paused their trade war for 90 days, reducing tariffs and sparking a global market rally. The dollar fell, while U.S. stock indexes showed mixed results. Despite less-than-expected inflation data, Federal Reserve rate cuts remain uncertain. Commodities and stocks gained traction after the trade agreement.
The dollar's decline and mixed results for major U.S. stock indexes marked Tuesday after consumer inflation data showed a smaller increase than expected. President Donald Trump's tariffs have disrupted global markets. The U.S. and China declared a 90-day pause on their trade war, aiming for a more permanent resolution.
The agreement boosted investor confidence, driving interest in stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities, as inflation figures supported this trend. The MSCI global stock gauge ticked up 0.61%. While Wall Street had varied outcomes, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains, offsetting the Dow's slight drop.
This market shift has dampened expectations for significant Federal Reserve rate cuts. Currently, traders anticipate fewer cuts compared to the earlier forecast in April. With the trade tensions temporarily eased, eyes are on upcoming negotiations to shape future economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
