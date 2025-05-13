Left Menu

Sitharaman Drives Financial Inclusion Forward

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the progress of financial inclusion schemes with Ministerial and departmental officials. Emphasizing the importance, she highlighted the need to broaden the inclusivity of these programs while enhancing banking services for improved customer experience. Key schemes discussed include Jan Dhan Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:07 IST
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess government initiatives aimed at financial inclusion.

The session was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, M Nagaraju, along with other key officials. Sitharaman stressed the need for more comprehensive financial inclusion, advocating for extensive outreach to the masses.

The discussion highlighted the significance of improving customer service in banking. Schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana were among those reviewed, underlining the government's focus on financial inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

