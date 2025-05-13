Left Menu

Tech Scam: Two Arrested for Defrauding Ministry of Crores

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested two individuals involved in a scam defrauding over Rs 3 crores from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology through a startup accelerator scheme. The suspects used fake documents to misappropriate funds intended for startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:16 IST
Tech Scam: Two Arrested for Defrauding Ministry of Crores
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has apprehended two individuals accused of orchestrating a major financial scam against the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The duo allegedly siphoned off more than Rs 3 crores by exploiting a government-funded startup initiative.

The accused are identified as Prashant Agarwal, the Director of HPPL Foundation and a Bengaluru resident, along with Chartered Accountant Sudhanshu Kumar Rakesh from Bihar. Their arrests followed an FIR lodged on April 24, spurred by a complaint from Rashi Sharma of the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), a division under the Digital India Corporation.

According to authorities, the HPPL Foundation was entrusted with funds under the SAMRIDH Scheme intended to aid various startups. However, it emerged that the foundation diverted the funds for personal gain instead of supporting the startups, even fabricating Utilisation Certificates with Rakesh's assistance. As investigations progress, both individuals face serious charges for their fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025