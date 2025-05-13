Market Gains Amid Tariff Truce and Inflation Ease

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced gains on Tuesday, fueled by unexpectedly mild inflation numbers and optimism stemming from a reprieve in the U.S.-China trade tensions. This development has renewed expectations that the Federal Reserve could soon reduce borrowing costs.

However, the Dow faced a downturn, dragged down by UnitedHealth's sharp decline after suspending its annual forecasts and witnessing a significant leadership change. Market reactions indicate that inflation remains under control, despite prior apprehensions regarding the trade scenario.

Significantly, more than 90% of S&P 500 companies have reported, with giants like Coinbase Global and Nvidia making notable advances. Market analysts are eagerly awaiting upcoming earnings reports, notably from Walmart, in anticipation of further spikes in major indexes.

