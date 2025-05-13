India Steps into the Future with First 3nm Chip Design Centre
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated two new Renesas Electronics India design facilities, marking India's first venture into 3nm chip design. The initiative enhances the semiconductor ecosystem, backed by strategic investments and educational programs. This reflects India's growing role in the global semiconductor industry.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leap for India's semiconductor sector, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated two state-of-the-art design facilities of Renesas Electronics India in Noida and Bengaluru. These centers mark the debut of the country's efforts in 3-nanometer chip design, a pioneering step in positioning India within the global semiconductor innovation landscape.
The 3nm chip design is seen as a transformative development, with Vaishnaw emphasizing its next-generation potential. India's holistic strategy in the semiconductor industry, covering aspects from design and fabrication to supply chains, is gaining traction through notable global confidence, as evidenced by investments from industry leaders like Applied Materials.
The government is pushing forward with initiatives to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem by launching practical hardware learning kits and providing advanced software tools to over 270 academic institutions. This effort aligns with the nation's broader goals of fostering long-term talent development and establishing India as a semiconductor powerhouse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beghou Consulting Expands Horizons with New Bengaluru Office
AI Bargains: Tech Enthusiast Bridges Language Gap in Bengaluru
Scuffle at Noida Eatery: Police Officer Suspended After Drunken Brawl
Bengaluru's Yellow Line Expansion Moves Forward with New Metro Cars
Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decides to include caste enumeration in forthcoming census exercise: Ashwini Vaishnaw.