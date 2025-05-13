India Steps into the Future with First 3nm Chip Design Centre

In a significant leap for India's semiconductor sector, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated two state-of-the-art design facilities of Renesas Electronics India in Noida and Bengaluru. These centers mark the debut of the country's efforts in 3-nanometer chip design, a pioneering step in positioning India within the global semiconductor innovation landscape.

The 3nm chip design is seen as a transformative development, with Vaishnaw emphasizing its next-generation potential. India's holistic strategy in the semiconductor industry, covering aspects from design and fabrication to supply chains, is gaining traction through notable global confidence, as evidenced by investments from industry leaders like Applied Materials.

The government is pushing forward with initiatives to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem by launching practical hardware learning kits and providing advanced software tools to over 270 academic institutions. This effort aligns with the nation's broader goals of fostering long-term talent development and establishing India as a semiconductor powerhouse.

