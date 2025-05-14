Left Menu

Tragic Family Deaths in Delhi: Business Losses or Something Else?

Jagdish Singh and Hargul Kaur, along with their parents, ingested poison in a suspected family suicide. While police suspect financial issues were involved, relatives refute these claims, emphasizing the family's strength. The tragic incident took place in Delhi, where no suicide note was found, leaving questions unanswered.

Updated: 14-05-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:06 IST
Tragic Family Deaths in Delhi: Business Losses or Something Else?
In a tragic incident, Jagdish Singh, 16, and his sister Hargul, 15, along with their parents, consumed poison in South Delhi, leading to their deaths. While the incident is suspected to be a case of financial despair, family members have denied these claims.

The family had run a horn manufacturing business and reportedly ingested a chemical used in their operations. Despite initial beliefs about financial struggles, relatives emphasize that the family was financially stable and often engaged in religious activities.

Authorities are investigating the case, and a forensic analysis of the scene is underway. The lack of a suicide note leaves the reasons behind the extreme decision unclear, adding mystery to the family's tragic fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

