U.S.-China Trade Truce Boosts Stocks as Inflation Wobbles

Global markets rallied as U.S. inflation rose less than expected, with stocks and oil prices climbing amid eased U.S.-China trade tensions. The 90-day tariff truce invigorated investor interest, while inflation data suggests the Federal Reserve might exercise caution with interest rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 02:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets surged on Tuesday following new data showing U.S. inflation increased less than anticipated in April. The information came as President Donald Trump unveiled tariffs causing upheaval in markets, but the announcement of a 90-day truce in the U.S.-China trade war reenergized investors.

Oil prices also benefited, climbing after the temporary tariff cut between the U.S. and China. This easing of trade tensions prompted a rise in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly due to UnitedHealth's stock dip.

The agreement to pause the trade war revived confidence in the stock, cryptocurrency, and commodities markets. Meanwhile, economists noted inflation should remain manageable, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

