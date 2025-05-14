Left Menu

Brazilian Microbiologist's Breakthrough Earns World Food Prize

Brazilian microbiologist Mariangela Hungria has been awarded the 2025 World Food Prize for her groundbreaking research on soil bacteria, which significantly boosted Brazil's grain production. Her work with rhizobia and other biological solutions revolutionized soybean and corn farming, reducing dependency on chemical fertilizers and increasing sustainable agricultural practices.

Mariangela Hungria, a prominent Brazilian microbiologist, has been announced as the 2025 World Food Prize Laureate. Her pioneering research has substantially increased grain yields in Brazil, particularly in soybean production, making the nation a leading global producer and exporter.

With over 40 years at the state-run Embrapa agricultural center, Hungria's work focused on developing soil treatments to enhance nutrient absorption through bacteria. Her innovations in inoculating soybean seeds with rhizobia bacteria increased nitrogen absorption, enabling a dramatic rise in production from 15 million metric tons in the 1980s to over 170 million tons today.

Hungria's efforts extend beyond soybeans. She developed the use of Azospirillum brasilense bacteria to enhance the root growth of crops like corn, addressing consumer demand for reduced chemical use in food production. She will receive $500,000 for her contributions to sustainable agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

