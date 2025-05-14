Left Menu

Tech Shares Drive Hong Kong Stock Market Surge Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Hong Kong stocks surged on Wednesday, driven by technology shares, as the easing of U.S.-China trade tensions uplifted investor sentiment. Significant gains were observed in companies like Tencent and Alibaba, as anticipation of corporate earnings fueled positive market momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:47 IST
Tech Shares Drive Hong Kong Stock Market Surge Amid Easing Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's stock market saw a notable rise on Wednesday, largely driven by technology shares, as improving U.S.-China trade relations uplifted investor sentiment.

The U.S. decision to lower tariffs on low-value Chinese shipments played a key role in the market's positive trend. Meanwhile, China's major indices such as the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite saw modest gains.

Investors have redirected their focus towards corporate earnings, hoping for a continued rally in tech stocks, with Alibaba and Tencent presenting their quarterly results soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025