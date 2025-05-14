Tech Shares Drive Hong Kong Stock Market Surge Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Hong Kong's stock market saw a notable rise on Wednesday, largely driven by technology shares, as improving U.S.-China trade relations uplifted investor sentiment.

The U.S. decision to lower tariffs on low-value Chinese shipments played a key role in the market's positive trend. Meanwhile, China's major indices such as the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite saw modest gains.

Investors have redirected their focus towards corporate earnings, hoping for a continued rally in tech stocks, with Alibaba and Tencent presenting their quarterly results soon.

