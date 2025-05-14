Tech Shares Drive Hong Kong Stock Market Surge Amid Easing Trade Tensions
Hong Kong stocks surged on Wednesday, driven by technology shares, as the easing of U.S.-China trade tensions uplifted investor sentiment. Significant gains were observed in companies like Tencent and Alibaba, as anticipation of corporate earnings fueled positive market momentum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:47 IST
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong's stock market saw a notable rise on Wednesday, largely driven by technology shares, as improving U.S.-China trade relations uplifted investor sentiment.
The U.S. decision to lower tariffs on low-value Chinese shipments played a key role in the market's positive trend. Meanwhile, China's major indices such as the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite saw modest gains.
Investors have redirected their focus towards corporate earnings, hoping for a continued rally in tech stocks, with Alibaba and Tencent presenting their quarterly results soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Turbulence: Companies Grapple with Uncertainty from U.S.-China Tariffs
U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Trade Policy Shifts and Corporate Earnings
Wall Street's Winning Streak: Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Easing
U.S.-China Trade Tensions: Talks Amid Tariff Turmoil
Revamping U.S.-China Trade Relations: A Multi-Step Approach