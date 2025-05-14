Trade Truces and Market Tremors: Navigating the Global Financial Waters

In a cautiously optimistic tone, Asian markets saw gains on Wednesday, buoyed by more subdued U.S. inflation figures which reinforced hopes of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year. This development unfolded in the backdrop of a seemingly paused global trade war, particularly between the United States and China.

Despite these positive indicators, trader sentiment remained tentative. Tony Sycamore, an analyst with IG, expressed wariness in wholeheartedly buying into the current stock rally, highlighting the persistent uncertainties surrounding ongoing trade negotiations. Yet, with the worst-case trade scenarios seemingly averted, markets showed resilience.

Global asset managers took note, particularly as the dollar's standing weakened across international markets. Data revealing softer U.S. consumer inflation figures offered some relief to wary investors, yet left the Federal Reserve's future rate cuts undecided. All eyes now turn towards the forthcoming retail sales data and continued trade dialogue for further direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)