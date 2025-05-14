Left Menu

European Markets Stall Amid Trade Truce Relief and Inflation Watch

European shares opened flat as investors analyzed the implications of the U.S.-China trade truce and anticipated German inflation data. The STOXX 600 index remained stable after recent gains, while individual stocks saw varied movements with Burberry rising due to positive sentiment and Brenntag falling on disappointing profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:57 IST
European Markets Stall Amid Trade Truce Relief and Inflation Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stock markets experienced a subdued opening on Wednesday, as investors assessed the impacts of the recent U.S.-China trade truce and focused on Germany's critical inflation figures.

The STOXX 600 index held steady at 545.31 points at 07:10 a.m. GMT, maintaining gains from the previous day following a 90-day halt on tariffs between China and the U.S. announced earlier this week, elevating hopes of avoiding a global trade-related recession.

German inflation figures, confirming a drop to 2.2% in April, and a similar decrease in Spain's inflation rates, caused analysts to closely monitor economic conditions. Burberry's shares spiked by nearly 8% amid improving brand sentiment, while Brenntag's stocks slipped due to unexpectedly low profits, contrasting with the 1.2% rise in Vestas shares post an upgrade by Berenberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025