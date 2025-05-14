European Markets Stall Amid Trade Truce Relief and Inflation Watch
European shares opened flat as investors analyzed the implications of the U.S.-China trade truce and anticipated German inflation data. The STOXX 600 index remained stable after recent gains, while individual stocks saw varied movements with Burberry rising due to positive sentiment and Brenntag falling on disappointing profits.
European stock markets experienced a subdued opening on Wednesday, as investors assessed the impacts of the recent U.S.-China trade truce and focused on Germany's critical inflation figures.
The STOXX 600 index held steady at 545.31 points at 07:10 a.m. GMT, maintaining gains from the previous day following a 90-day halt on tariffs between China and the U.S. announced earlier this week, elevating hopes of avoiding a global trade-related recession.
German inflation figures, confirming a drop to 2.2% in April, and a similar decrease in Spain's inflation rates, caused analysts to closely monitor economic conditions. Burberry's shares spiked by nearly 8% amid improving brand sentiment, while Brenntag's stocks slipped due to unexpectedly low profits, contrasting with the 1.2% rise in Vestas shares post an upgrade by Berenberg.
(With inputs from agencies.)
