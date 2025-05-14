European Markets Stall Amid Trade Truce Relief and Inflation Watch

European stock markets experienced a subdued opening on Wednesday, as investors assessed the impacts of the recent U.S.-China trade truce and focused on Germany's critical inflation figures.

The STOXX 600 index held steady at 545.31 points at 07:10 a.m. GMT, maintaining gains from the previous day following a 90-day halt on tariffs between China and the U.S. announced earlier this week, elevating hopes of avoiding a global trade-related recession.

German inflation figures, confirming a drop to 2.2% in April, and a similar decrease in Spain's inflation rates, caused analysts to closely monitor economic conditions. Burberry's shares spiked by nearly 8% amid improving brand sentiment, while Brenntag's stocks slipped due to unexpectedly low profits, contrasting with the 1.2% rise in Vestas shares post an upgrade by Berenberg.

