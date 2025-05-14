Trade Tensions Threaten U.S. Soybean Market
The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China could cause U.S. soybean exports to plummet by 20%, significantly impacting prices and farmer income. Despite a temporary trade truce, Chinese tariffs still remain too high for U.S. soybeans to compete effectively against Brazil's abundant supply.
During the GrainCom conference in Geneva, Dan Basse of AgResource noted that the absence of a concrete trade deal would lower U.S. exports to 1.5 billion bushels, with futures possibly dropping to $9 a bushel from $10.6. A deal could reverse this, pushing prices as high as $13.
Brazil's sizable soybean harvest and its tariff-free status in China make them a formidable competitor. American farmers remain concerned as Brazilian soy comprises 70% of China's imports. Corn and wheat markets could also see price declines.
