Trade Tensions Threaten U.S. Soybean Market

The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China could cause U.S. soybean exports to plummet by 20%, significantly impacting prices and farmer income. Despite a temporary trade truce, Chinese tariffs still remain too high for U.S. soybeans to compete effectively against Brazil's abundant supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:37 IST
The U.S. soybean market faces significant challenges as the trade dispute with China threatens to reduce exports by 20% according to AgResource consultants. Despite a recent trade truce, tariffs remain prohibitive for U.S. farmers.

During the GrainCom conference in Geneva, Dan Basse of AgResource noted that the absence of a concrete trade deal would lower U.S. exports to 1.5 billion bushels, with futures possibly dropping to $9 a bushel from $10.6. A deal could reverse this, pushing prices as high as $13.

Brazil's sizable soybean harvest and its tariff-free status in China make them a formidable competitor. American farmers remain concerned as Brazilian soy comprises 70% of China's imports. Corn and wheat markets could also see price declines.

