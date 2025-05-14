Trade Tensions Threaten U.S. Soybean Market

The U.S. soybean market faces significant challenges as the trade dispute with China threatens to reduce exports by 20% according to AgResource consultants. Despite a recent trade truce, tariffs remain prohibitive for U.S. farmers.

During the GrainCom conference in Geneva, Dan Basse of AgResource noted that the absence of a concrete trade deal would lower U.S. exports to 1.5 billion bushels, with futures possibly dropping to $9 a bushel from $10.6. A deal could reverse this, pushing prices as high as $13.

Brazil's sizable soybean harvest and its tariff-free status in China make them a formidable competitor. American farmers remain concerned as Brazilian soy comprises 70% of China's imports. Corn and wheat markets could also see price declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)