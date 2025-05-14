Crucial Nuclear Talks: Iran and EU Diplomacy in Istanbul
Iran's deputy foreign minister will engage with European diplomats in Istanbul to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal. The talks, set for Friday, involve key European parties including France, Britain, and Germany. This diplomatic engagement is part of ongoing efforts to revive the agreement.
This Friday in Istanbul, Iran's deputy foreign minister will engage in potentially groundbreaking nuclear talks with European diplomats, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.
Scheduled discussions aim to breathe life back into the 2015 nuclear deal which has stalled in recent years. Attending nations include France, Britain, and Germany.
Reuters highlighted on Tuesday the significance of these talks, framing them as a pivotal moment in international diplomacy.
