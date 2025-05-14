Left Menu

Crucial Nuclear Talks: Iran and EU Diplomacy in Istanbul

Iran's deputy foreign minister will engage with European diplomats in Istanbul to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal. The talks, set for Friday, involve key European parties including France, Britain, and Germany. This diplomatic engagement is part of ongoing efforts to revive the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:38 IST
Crucial Nuclear Talks: Iran and EU Diplomacy in Istanbul
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

This Friday in Istanbul, Iran's deputy foreign minister will engage in potentially groundbreaking nuclear talks with European diplomats, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Scheduled discussions aim to breathe life back into the 2015 nuclear deal which has stalled in recent years. Attending nations include France, Britain, and Germany.

Reuters highlighted on Tuesday the significance of these talks, framing them as a pivotal moment in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025