Eknath Shinde Lauds 'Operation Sindoor' as BJP Launches Nationwide Tiranga Yatra

In a ceremony paying tribute to the Indian armed forces, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the Tiranga Yatra in Thane on Wednesday. The event, inspired by the success of Operation Sindoor, seeks to honor the military's efforts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in addressing terrorism.

During his address, Shinde praised the Indian Armed Forces and PM Modi for their effective response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Highlighting the swift and decisive Operation Sindoor, he expressed gratitude to the military and government for their role in safeguarding national security. Shinde remarked on India's forceful stance: 'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega.'

Launched as a nationwide initiative, BJP's Tiranga Yatra symbolizes both a tribute to the valiant armed forces and a significant public outreach campaign. Starting in Delhi with a 108-foot national flag, the yatra will run until May 23, ending at the National War Memorial. It aims to instill a strong sense of patriotism and unity, involving diverse participants from across the nation.

