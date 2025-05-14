Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Lauds 'Operation Sindoor' as BJP Launches Nationwide Tiranga Yatra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in the Tiranga Yatra to honor Indian armed forces after Operation Sindoor's success. The nationwide campaign aims to foster nationalism and unity, highlighting India's decisive response to terrorism. The BJP-led initiative will last until May 23, with numerous supporters joining across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:48 IST
Eknath Shinde Lauds 'Operation Sindoor' as BJP Launches Nationwide Tiranga Yatra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony paying tribute to the Indian armed forces, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the Tiranga Yatra in Thane on Wednesday. The event, inspired by the success of Operation Sindoor, seeks to honor the military's efforts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in addressing terrorism.

During his address, Shinde praised the Indian Armed Forces and PM Modi for their effective response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Highlighting the swift and decisive Operation Sindoor, he expressed gratitude to the military and government for their role in safeguarding national security. Shinde remarked on India's forceful stance: 'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega.'

Launched as a nationwide initiative, BJP's Tiranga Yatra symbolizes both a tribute to the valiant armed forces and a significant public outreach campaign. Starting in Delhi with a 108-foot national flag, the yatra will run until May 23, ending at the National War Memorial. It aims to instill a strong sense of patriotism and unity, involving diverse participants from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025