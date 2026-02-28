Left Menu

Kharge Accuses AAP, BJP of Failing Punjab on Border Crime and Trade

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the AAP government in Punjab for not controlling the rise in extortion, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling. He also criticized the BJP for divisive politics and the interim India-US trade deal, highlighting its potential negative impact on farmers and various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barnala | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:05 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, took a strong stance against the Punjab government's inaction over increasing extortion, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling issues affecting the region. Addressing a rally, he lambasted the AAP-led state government as a 'B-team' of the BJP.

Kharge raised concerns about the tragic deaths of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar, found dead near the Pakistani border, as signs of deteriorating law and order in Punjab. He urged local authorities to tackle the widespread drug problem, calling it a shared issue between the AAP and BJP.

Furthermore, he criticized the interim India-US trade agreement, describing it as 'anti-farmers' and detrimental to key economic sectors such as textiles and machinery. Kharge argued that this deal prioritizes American interests over Indian farmers, urging a shift to more supportive governance for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

