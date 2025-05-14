Nykaa and Coromandel International Join MSCI India Index: A New Chapter for Indian Corporates

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, along with fertilizers giant Coromandel International, is set to be included in the MSCI India Index. This announcement followed the latest review by global index compiler MSCI, marking a significant development for these corporations.

The shift in MSCI's Global Standard Indexes constituents will take effect from May 30, 2025, as per MSCI's official statement. The inclusion has already impacted their stock market standings; FSN E-Commerce Ventures' shares rose by 3.44% on the BSE, while Coromandel International saw an initial rise of 1.82% before retracting nearly 4%.

Additionally, in the MSCI Global Smallcap Indexes, 11 companies will be added while 22 will be removed, effective the same date. Newcomers include AWL Agri Business and ACME Solar Holdings, among others, signifying shifts across various sectors in the investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)