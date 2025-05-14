Breaking the Chains: The Gender Gap in India's Workforce

A McKinsey & Company report has spotlighted the enduring gender gap in India's workforce, revealing significant imbalances in both entry-level roles and managerial positions for women.

The study indicates that although women comprise half of the university graduate pool, they occupy just one in three entry-level private sector roles and a mere 24% of managerial spots.

The report underscores systemic barriers to career advancement and retention for women, amid calls for fostering gender equity as a strategic imperative in India's economic aspirations.

