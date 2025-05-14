Breaking the Chains: The Gender Gap in India's Workforce
A McKinsey & Company report highlights the persistent gender gap in India's workforce, revealing women hold only one-third of entry-level roles and 24% of managerial positions. Despite forming half of university graduates, systemic barriers hinder women's career advancement, emphasizing the need for strategic gender equity in India's economic growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A McKinsey & Company report has spotlighted the enduring gender gap in India's workforce, revealing significant imbalances in both entry-level roles and managerial positions for women.
The study indicates that although women comprise half of the university graduate pool, they occupy just one in three entry-level private sector roles and a mere 24% of managerial spots.
The report underscores systemic barriers to career advancement and retention for women, amid calls for fostering gender equity as a strategic imperative in India's economic aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement