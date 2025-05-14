Spanish Power Blackout: Investigations, Challenges, and Energy Policy Implications
On April 28, an abrupt loss of power generation at substations in Granada, Badajoz, and Seville prompted a vast blackout across Spain and Portugal. Spain's Energy Minister, Sara Aagesen, announced the ongoing investigations into the incident, ruling out cyberattacks and emphasizing the government's focus on renewable energy policies amid geopolitical uncertainties.
An unprecedented blackout hit Spain and Portugal on April 28, following a power generation loss at substations in Granada, Badajoz, and Seville, Spain's Energy Minister Sara Aagesen announced during a parliamentary session.
Initial findings suggest a complex issue with grid disconnections involving 2.2 gigawatts of electricity loss. Aagesen pointed out that the government is investigating reports of grid volatility and possible excessive voltage, dismissing cyberattack theories and claims of ignored expert warnings about potential blackouts.
Despite scrutiny over the use of renewables and future nuclear phase-out plans, Aagesen defended Spain's energy strategy, emphasizing its benefits, including lower bills and increased autonomy. Considerations to extend nuclear plants' lifespan hinge on security and pricing guarantees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manohar Lal Champions Nuclear, Renewable Energy in Gujarat Visit
Massive Blackout Challenges Renewable Energy Stability in Europe
Inox Green Ventures into Solar Operations: A New Chapter in Renewable Energy O&M
KP Group Taps IBM Maximo for Next-Level Renewable Energy Management
Reliance Power's Massive Solar Project: Cleansing India with Renewable Energy