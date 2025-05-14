Spanish Power Blackout: Investigations, Challenges, and Energy Policy Implications

An unprecedented blackout hit Spain and Portugal on April 28, following a power generation loss at substations in Granada, Badajoz, and Seville, Spain's Energy Minister Sara Aagesen announced during a parliamentary session.

Initial findings suggest a complex issue with grid disconnections involving 2.2 gigawatts of electricity loss. Aagesen pointed out that the government is investigating reports of grid volatility and possible excessive voltage, dismissing cyberattack theories and claims of ignored expert warnings about potential blackouts.

Despite scrutiny over the use of renewables and future nuclear phase-out plans, Aagesen defended Spain's energy strategy, emphasizing its benefits, including lower bills and increased autonomy. Considerations to extend nuclear plants' lifespan hinge on security and pricing guarantees.

