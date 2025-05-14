Left Menu

Historic Operation Wipes Out Naxal Stronghold at Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a landmark anti-Naxal operation where 31 notorious Naxalites were neutralized in the Kurraguttalu Hills. This unprecedented action marks a significant step towards a Naxal-free India by 2026, as security forces, including CRPF and STF, executed the operation without any casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental achievement for India's security forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the elimination of 31 notorious Naxal insurgents in the largest-ever operation against Naxalism. The action unfolded at the Kurraguttalu Hills, straddling Chhattisgarh and Telangana, significantly crippling Naxal operations in the area.

Home Minister Shah expressed his accolades to the involved forces—CRPF, STF, and DRG—who managed to carry out this operation in an inhospitable and challenging terrain within just 21 days. He highlighted the absence of any security force casualties, with Indian forces reclaiming a region once dominated by top Naxal groups.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Black Forest,' is part of a broader government initiative to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh disclosed that 28 of the 31 neutralized militants have been identified, reflecting a concerted effort to dismantle Naxal networks comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

