Mankind Pharma Challenges Rs 341.86 Crore Tax Demand

Mankind Pharma Ltd has received additional tax demands totaling Rs 341.86 crore from the Income Tax authority. The company, asserting strong legal grounds, plans to appeal the order and doesn't anticipate a significant impact on its finances or operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:20 IST
Mankind Pharma Challenges Rs 341.86 Crore Tax Demand
Mankind Pharma Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has been issued a tax demand totaling Rs 341.86 crore, including interest, by the Income Tax authority. The demand was relayed through the IT portal via orders from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 29, New Delhi, dated May 9, 2025, and was received on May 13 and 14, 2025.

According to the company, this demand arises from adjustments and disallowances of various expenditures under diverse sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Mankind Pharma asserts that these demands are unsupported by law and maintains that it has sufficient factual and legal grounds to challenge the orders.

Further underlining their position, Mankind Pharma stated that it intends to pursue an appeal under applicable laws, and anticipates no material financial or operational impact as a result of these orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

