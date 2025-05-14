Left Menu

Akash Missile: A Visionary Milestone in India's Defence Arsenal

The Akash Missile defense system, an ambitious dream of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, has become a cornerstone of India's defense strategy. Former DRDO scientist Prahlada Ramarao recounts the challenges and triumphs in its development, highlighting its advanced capabilities and affordability as a Made in India solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:31 IST
Scientist Prahlada Ramarao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prahlada Ramarao, a former DRDO scientist instrumental in developing the Akash missile system, described the program as a special project for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, emphasizing its significance in India's defense sector.

Ramarao shared insights with ANI, appreciating Dr Kalam's guidance during the early development stages in the 1980s. The Akash missile, first conceptualized in 1983 under Kalam's mentorship, successfully intercepted enemy threats, standing out for its ability to target multiple threats simultaneously due to its advanced technological design.

Despite numerous challenges, the perseverance of Dr Kalam and his team saw the missile system through to success. Ramarao highlighted the missile's precision and affordability, stating it costs less than half of its foreign counterparts while remaining strategically vital for India's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

