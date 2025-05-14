India Opens Doors for Foreign Law, Guarding Indian Advocates' Domain

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has introduced regulatory amendments, allowing foreign lawyers and firms to practice foreign law in India, mainly in international commercial arbitration. This strategic move is designed to establish India as a prime location for global arbitration, though it also includes strong protections for Indian legal practitioners.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the BCI emphasized its commitment to safeguarding the interests of Indian lawyers. The amendments prevent foreign legal entities from practicing Indian law and engaging in litigation, framing these limits as essential for maintaining the integrity of the Indian legal profession and ensuring that Indian law practice remains exclusively with domestic advocates.

The regulations outline a clear framework under which foreign lawyers can operate, strictly within non-litigious areas such as foreign, international law, and arbitration for cross-border disputes. The BCI made it clear that foreign entities can only practice in India upon receiving a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of External Affairs, ensuring structured and regulated participation in the Indian legal ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)