Himachal Pradesh Unveils Major Overhaul to Elevate Health Care Services

In a significant move to enhance health care infrastructure, the Himachal Pradesh government is spearheading efforts to upgrade medical services at its six medical colleges. According to an official statement, departments of Nephrology, Neurology, and Gastroenterology are to be established at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. This comes with the creation of 118 posts aimed at providing specialized care to patients from Hamirpur and surrounding districts like Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra.

Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's directive, a survey revealed a growing number of patients dealing with kidney, neurological, and digestive ailments. The lack of specialists in Hamirpur has compelled many to seek treatment at IGMC Shimla, Dr. RPGMC Tanda, and PGIMER, Chandigarh. To address this, the Health Department has been instructed to expedite the establishment of the new departments and appoint the necessary medical staff.

The state government is also inaugurating a department of Nuclear Medicine at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk, with roles like Professor and Radiation Safety Officer. Simultaneously, it approved an Assistant Professor post in Immunohematology and blood transfusion at Dr. YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan. Modern technologies are being adopted, including three Tesla MRI machines in Tanda, Hamirpur, and Nerchowk, with Rs 200 crore allocated for these advancements. The goal is to reduce reliance on external health facilities by modernizing medical services statewide.

