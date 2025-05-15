U.S. Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Missile Production
The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's efforts to produce components for ballistic missiles domestically. The sanctions apply to individuals and entities involved with the materials needed for missile production and are part of the U.S.'s broader maximum pressure campaign on Tehran.
The United States has extended its sanctions in an effort to thwart Iran's domestic production of ballistic missile components. This announcement was made by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, pinpointing individuals and entities actively aiding Iran in this endeavor.
The targets of these sanctions include six individuals and 12 entities, primarily based in Iran and China. These groups have been linked to aiding Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sub-organizations specialized in developing carbon fiber materials for intercontinental ballistic missiles.
This move marks the latest action in the Trump administration's ongoing maximum pressure campaign since its revival in February. The strategy includes continuous sanctions amidst ongoing negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear aspirations, which Tehran claims have shown progress, despite ongoing tension over these sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Challenges Trump Administration on Migrant Safety at Guantanamo Bay
Trump Administration's Legal Battle Over Michigan's Climate Lawsuit: A Clash Over Energy and Environment
Trump Administration Seeks to Revoke Venezuelans' Protections
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Library Service Agency
Trade Talks: Trump Administration's Tariff Deals in Motion