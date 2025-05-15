Controversial Aid Distribution Plan Sparks Tensions in Gaza

A U.S.-backed humanitarian organization plans to commence aid distribution in Gaza by the end of May, under a contested plan. The initiative has asked Israel to permit the United Nations and other organizations to resume aid deliveries immediately until the setup is complete.

Since March 2, Gaza has received no humanitarian assistance, with warnings from global hunger monitors of potential starvation for half a million residents. Israel maintains the blockade, accusing Hamas of commandeering aid, and insists on hostage releases before allowing deliveries. The proposed American plan involves private entities handing out aid at secure sites in southern Gaza.

Despite appeals from Washington for cooperation, U.N. and aid groups express concerns about the plan's adherence to humanitarian principles. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has addressed some issues, promising not to share personal data with Israel, yet insistence on immediate, unhindered aid access continues. The situation demands urgent solutions to alleviate dire humanitarian conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)