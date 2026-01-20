Israeli crews bulldoze UN headquarters in East Jerusalem as Israel tightens restrictions on humanitarian groups, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
