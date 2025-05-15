Rajnath Singh Salutes Soldiers in J-K, Questions Pakistan's Nuclear Responsibility

In a significant visit to the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh boosted the morale of soldiers, applauding their bravery and valour during the recent Operation Sindoor. Joined by J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Singh took the opportunity to inspect shells fired by Pakistani forces, indicative of the intense cross-border engagements following India's precise strikes against terror hotbeds in Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh's interaction with the troops was one of encouragement and recognition. He personally commended the soldiers by patting their shoulders and shaking hands, expressing gratitude for their service. Singh expressed confidence that the destruction inflicted on enemy positions would be a lasting reminder of India's military might. He also paid tribute to the resilience shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir post the Pahalgam attack.

Taking a firm stance on global security concerns, Singh castigated Pakistan's management of its nuclear arsenal. He raised critical questions about the safety of such weapons in the hands of what he termed a 'rogue' nation like Pakistan. This commentary came in the wake of India's strategic military pushbacks post-April attacks, where over 100 terrorists were neutralized, marking a pivotal moment in India's fight against terror networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)