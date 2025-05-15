Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Nuclear Peace: A U.S.-Iran Deal on the Horizon?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced near completion of a nuclear agreement with Iran, though substantial differences remain. Fresh negotiations in Oman ended without resolution but will continue. Iran steadfastly maintains uranium enrichment, critical to the talks, while the U.S demands concessions still unmet.

Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States is on the brink of securing a nuclear agreement with Iran. Trump noted Iran's partial agreement to the terms during his Gulf tour, as reported by AFP.

Despite the progress, gaps remain in the negotiations, according to both American and Iranian officials. Tehran's insistence on uranium enrichment rights continues to be a major sticking point, complicating diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-standing nuclear dispute.

The fresh round of talks concluded in Oman without resolution, though further discussions are planned. As tensions rise, Iran criticizes U.S. policies as destabilizing while both countries continue to seek a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

