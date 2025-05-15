Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned terrorist activities, emphasizing India's resolve in combating terrorism. He accused Pakistan of irresponsible nuclear threats and praised the successful Operation Sindoor under PM Modi's leadership. Singh acknowledged the bravery of Jammu and Kashmir citizens and reiterated India's commitment to eliminating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:20 IST
Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Srinagar, strongly condemned the actions of terrorists, labeling their acts as their 'karma.' He reiterated India's steadfast commitment to eliminating such threats, describing this task as India's 'Bhartiya dharma.'

Addressing a gathering at Badami Bagh Cantt, Singh highlighted the differing ideologies, underscoring that while terrorists target based on 'dharma,' India responds to their deeds. He praised the armed forces for their precise actions and conveyed global support for Jammu and Kashmir, asserting his role as a messenger of goodwill.

Singh also criticized Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, questioning the security of such weapons in 'rogue' hands. Asserting India's determination, Singh called for international oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over Pakistan's arsenal. He commended the unity shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against terrorism and hailed the success of Operation Sindoor under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, while paying tribute to the valor of soldiers and citizens affected by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Menendez Brothers Parole Eligibility: A Complex Legal Turn

Menendez Brothers Parole Eligibility: A Complex Legal Turn

 Global
2
Rory McIlroy to Shine at Australian Open Amid Revival Efforts

Rory McIlroy to Shine at Australian Open Amid Revival Efforts

 Australia
3
Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy

Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controver...

 Global
4
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025