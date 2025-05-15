Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Srinagar, strongly condemned the actions of terrorists, labeling their acts as their 'karma.' He reiterated India's steadfast commitment to eliminating such threats, describing this task as India's 'Bhartiya dharma.'

Addressing a gathering at Badami Bagh Cantt, Singh highlighted the differing ideologies, underscoring that while terrorists target based on 'dharma,' India responds to their deeds. He praised the armed forces for their precise actions and conveyed global support for Jammu and Kashmir, asserting his role as a messenger of goodwill.

Singh also criticized Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, questioning the security of such weapons in 'rogue' hands. Asserting India's determination, Singh called for international oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over Pakistan's arsenal. He commended the unity shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against terrorism and hailed the success of Operation Sindoor under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, while paying tribute to the valor of soldiers and citizens affected by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)