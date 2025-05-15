Left Menu

Australia's Renewable Target in Jeopardy: Challenges Ahead

Australia risks missing its 2030 renewable energy goal due to state rollbacks and inadequate investment, with projections indicating only 58% renewable generation. Current coal plant closures, grid connectivity, and investment hurdles complicate the transition. A unified government effort is necessary to overcome these challenges for sustainable progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:28 IST
  Australia

Australia is projected to fall short of its 2030 renewable energy target, reaching only 58% instead of the planned 82%, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie. The country's transition to renewable energy is hindered by state-level policy rollbacks, grid connection delays, and insufficient investment.

The nation, among the highest polluters per capita due to its coal reliance, plans to shutter all coal stations by 2038. Despite ambitious federal targets, internal policy discrepancies and infrastructural issues obstruct progress, highlighting the need for cohesive action across governmental tiers.

Wood Mackenzie outlines urgent steps: increased investment, improved grid connectivity, and unified state-federal strategies. This concerted effort is essential for Australia's sustainable energy transition and to avoid potential energy deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

