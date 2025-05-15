Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution in Sultanpur: Farmer's Death Highlights Rural Safety Concerns

A 60-year-old farmer, Hariram, died after accidentally touching an electric shock machine in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The machine, set up by Awadhesh Pratap Singh to protect crops, delivered a fatal current. Emergency services and police responded promptly, and a postmortem is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district when a 60-year-old farmer named Hariram died from an electric shock.

While grazing goats in Singhni village, Hariram came into contact with a machine set up to guard crops. The device, installed by fellow farmer Awadhesh Pratap Singh, carried a lethal current.

Local police and emergency services responded immediately, and Hariram's body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

