Tragic Electrocution in Sultanpur: Farmer's Death Highlights Rural Safety Concerns
A 60-year-old farmer, Hariram, died after accidentally touching an electric shock machine in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The machine, set up by Awadhesh Pratap Singh to protect crops, delivered a fatal current. Emergency services and police responded promptly, and a postmortem is underway.
A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district when a 60-year-old farmer named Hariram died from an electric shock.
While grazing goats in Singhni village, Hariram came into contact with a machine set up to guard crops. The device, installed by fellow farmer Awadhesh Pratap Singh, carried a lethal current.
Local police and emergency services responded immediately, and Hariram's body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain further details.
