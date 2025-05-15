Tragic Electrocution in Sultanpur: Farmer's Death Highlights Rural Safety Concerns

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district when a 60-year-old farmer named Hariram died from an electric shock.

While grazing goats in Singhni village, Hariram came into contact with a machine set up to guard crops. The device, installed by fellow farmer Awadhesh Pratap Singh, carried a lethal current.

Local police and emergency services responded immediately, and Hariram's body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)