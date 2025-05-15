Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Gurjant Singh's Interstate Crime Syndicate

Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an interstate gang linked to notorious gangster Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, associated with Khalistan. The operation led to the arrest of eight gang members and the seizure of significant arms and ammunition. The crackdown aims to curb further criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled an interstate gang linked to the infamous gangster Gurjant Singh, also known as Janta. Police sources revealed the gang's alleged connections to the Khalistan movement. The operation culminated in the arrest of eight members and the recovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Additional CP Crime Sanjay Kumar Sain disclosed that two members of the gang were involved in a recent shooting incident at a businessman's residence in Anand Vihar, Delhi. The attack, executed on May 8, was part of an extortion attempt initiated in March 2025 demanding a hefty sum of Rs. 05 Crores from the victim.

The investigation unraveled a complex network of criminal activities, extending to Chandigarh and Haryana, where the gang reportedly collected arms. Led by Gurjant Singh, the gang has been involved in various offenses and was coordinated through communication channels like WhatsApp. This operation signifies a major disruption to the gang's operations and an assertive step towards dismantling organized crime networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

