Left Menu

JSW Energy Boosts Profits with Strategic Capacity Additions

JSW Energy's net profit rose 16% to Rs 408 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by contributions from KSK Mahanadi and wind capacity additions. Total revenue saw a 21% increase. Finance costs rose due to capital expenditure. The company plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore and continue its growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:05 IST
JSW Energy Boosts Profits with Strategic Capacity Additions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy reported a 16% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 408 crore for the March quarter, as compared to the previous year. The growth was propelled by increased contributions from the KSK Mahanadi thermal project and additional organic wind capacity.

Overall revenue for the quarter surged by 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,497 crore. However, finance costs climbed to Rs 675 crore, attributed to additional borrowings for capital expenditures, and a rise in the average cost of debt to 9.05%.

The board has proposed a dividend payout and plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through various securities issuances. This aligns with their strategic focus on capacity enhancement, as demonstrated by recent agreements like the PPA with WBSEDCL for a 1,600 MW thermal project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025