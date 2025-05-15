JSW Energy Boosts Profits with Strategic Capacity Additions
JSW Energy's net profit rose 16% to Rs 408 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by contributions from KSK Mahanadi and wind capacity additions. Total revenue saw a 21% increase. Finance costs rose due to capital expenditure. The company plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore and continue its growth strategy.
JSW Energy reported a 16% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 408 crore for the March quarter, as compared to the previous year. The growth was propelled by increased contributions from the KSK Mahanadi thermal project and additional organic wind capacity.
Overall revenue for the quarter surged by 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,497 crore. However, finance costs climbed to Rs 675 crore, attributed to additional borrowings for capital expenditures, and a rise in the average cost of debt to 9.05%.
The board has proposed a dividend payout and plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through various securities issuances. This aligns with their strategic focus on capacity enhancement, as demonstrated by recent agreements like the PPA with WBSEDCL for a 1,600 MW thermal project.
