Left Menu

CM Dhami Empowers Mangal Dals with Financial Boost

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced increased incentives for Mangal Dals and new policies for self-reliance at the Mukhya Sevak Samvad. Financial provisions for various schemes are aimed at empowering Mangal Dals in Uttarakhand through self-employment and skill development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:28 IST
CM Dhami Empowers Mangal Dals with Financial Boost
CM Dhami speaking at Mukhya Sevak Samvad (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster grassroots organizations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an increase in the incentive amount for Mangal Dals from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 during the Mukhya Sevak Samvad at his residence on Thursday.

The Chief Minister outlined plans for a policy to make Mangal Dals self-reliant, emphasizing loan facilities and training under the Digital Mission. He lauded the Mangal Dals for their contributions to social service, cultural preservation, and disaster management.

Dhami highlighted the state's initiatives to empower Mangal Dals through various schemes offering financial support ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh. Provisions under multiple schemes, totaling over Rs 98 crores, aim to enhance self-employment and skill development among the youth in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025