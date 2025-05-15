CM Dhami Empowers Mangal Dals with Financial Boost

In a significant move to bolster grassroots organizations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an increase in the incentive amount for Mangal Dals from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 during the Mukhya Sevak Samvad at his residence on Thursday.

The Chief Minister outlined plans for a policy to make Mangal Dals self-reliant, emphasizing loan facilities and training under the Digital Mission. He lauded the Mangal Dals for their contributions to social service, cultural preservation, and disaster management.

Dhami highlighted the state's initiatives to empower Mangal Dals through various schemes offering financial support ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh. Provisions under multiple schemes, totaling over Rs 98 crores, aim to enhance self-employment and skill development among the youth in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)