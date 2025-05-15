Left Menu

Markets Rocked by UnitedHealth Probe and Tariff Uncertainties

The stock market experienced volatility as UnitedHealth faced a potential criminal investigation, leading to a significant dip in healthcare stocks. Meanwhile, Cisco reported gains due to uplifting forecasts, while Walmart announced price hikes amid tariff costs. Market indices fluctuated amid economic instability and continued US-China trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:33 IST
Markets Rocked by UnitedHealth Probe and Tariff Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stock market experienced tumultuous trading as UnitedHealth faced a potential criminal investigation for possible Medicare fraud, causing a significant dip in its stock and affecting other health insurers. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Justice was looking into the insurer's practices, although UnitedHealth claimed no official notification had been received.

Meanwhile, Cisco Systems enjoyed an uplift, jumping 6.3% after revising its annual forecasts and appointing a new CFO. However, retail giant Walmart revealed it would raise prices due to ongoing tariff costs, despite surpassing first-quarter sales expectations. The company's shares declined slightly after not issuing a second-quarter profit forecast.

S&P 500 experienced fluctuations, barely gaining traction as U.S.-China trade tensions persisted, and other companies adjusted forecasts for tariff-related uncertainties. The market reflected mixed sentiment with some sectors showing promise, while others like energy suffered from declining oil prices in anticipation of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025