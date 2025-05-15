European Shares Surge Despite Economic Challenges

European shares closed on a positive note on Thursday, reversing early losses as industrial stocks experienced significant gains, and corporate earnings remained at the forefront. The STOXX 600 index rose by 0.6%, with major regional indexes such as Germany's also climbing 0.7%. However, geopolitical tensions resurfaced as Russian President Vladimir Putin declined a face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Turkey, diminishing hopes for a peace breakthrough.

Defence stocks exhibited notable growth, with Hensoldt increasing by 8.8%, Rheinmetall by 5.7%, and Leonardo by 4%. Simultaneously, the aerospace and defence index in Europe climbed by 2.3%. According to Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, the market sentiment is cautiously optimistic. In the U.S., data revealed a fall in producer prices and a slowdown in retail sales growth, factors contributing to a benign inflationary environment. Meanwhile, ENGIE, National Grid, and United Utilities in Europe surged after their quarterly results, boosting the utilities sector by 1.9%.

Telecommunications stocks led the gains, highlighted by Deutsche Telekom's 2.8% rise following a better-than-expected first-quarter profit report. However, the energy sector underperformed as oil prices sunk by over 3%, influenced by hopeful prospects of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal. The slumping commodity prices affected resource-linked companies, with key players like BP and Shell experiencing declines. Additionally, global markets responded positively to a US-China trade truce, while U.S. economic reports showed mixed growth dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)