Global Unity Against Terrorism: Om Birla's Call to Action

In a notable diplomatic gesture, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his congratulations to Milton Dick upon being re-elected as Speaker of Australia's House of Representatives. During a telephonic conversation, Birla emphasized the importance of a united global stance against terrorism, extending his well-wishes on behalf of the Indian Parliament.

In the dialogue, Birla expressed gratitude for Australia's unwavering support following the Pahalgam terror attack, echoing the necessity for global solidarity to eradicate terrorism. He also lauded the strong rapport shared between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, expressing optimism for deeper India-Australia ties.

Looking to the future, Birla anticipates welcoming Albanese at upcoming summits and is hopeful that Milton Dick's leadership will usher in enhanced parliamentary collaboration between the two nations. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized de-escalation and anti-terrorism as fundamental to regional peace during recent talks concerning India and Pakistan's ceasefire agreement.

