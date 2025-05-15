Adani's Quick U-turn: Ends DragonPass Partnership in Just One Week

Adani Airport Holdings has abruptly called off its newly-formed alliance with China's DragonPass, terminating the agreement just a week after it commenced. The collaboration was initially aimed at offering airport lounge access services; however, DragonPass customers will no longer be able to access lounges at Adani-managed airports. A spokesperson confirmed that this change will not affect the travel experience of other passengers.

"Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers," an Adani Airport Holdings spokesperson stated. This decision follows a recent collaboration between Adani Digital Labs and DragonPass to enhance flier amenities.

Adani Digital Labs, the innovation arm of the Adani Group, is leading the charge in transforming user interactions with essential services at Adani-managed airports. As a digital extension of these airports, Adani Digital Labs is pivotal in redefining the future of travel, emphasizing efficiency, personalization, and digital innovations.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, Adani Power has emerged victorious in a competitive bid to supply 1500 MW (net) of thermal power to Uttar Pradesh. The Adani entity will provide electricity at a cost-effective rate of Rs 5.383 per unit from an upcoming 2x800 MW Ultra-supercritical power plant, operating under the DBFOO model.

(With inputs from agencies.)